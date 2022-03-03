You could soon use your phone at a red light or stop sign if this proposed bill passes

The current law says drivers can’t have a cell phone touching any part of their body while they drive except in limited situations.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The hands-free law in Georgia has been active since summer 2018, but a newly proposed bill may be the exception to using your phone while you’re on the go.

The current law says drivers can’t have a cell phone touching any part of their body while they drive except in limited situations. Senate Bill 203 says that you will be able to use your phone if you come to a complete stop; like at a red light, stop sign, or safe area.

Senator John Kennedy is familiar with the bill and he doesn’t think it’s a good idea.

“When we passed the hands-free law a couple of years ago, we did so because of public safety reasons. I think this is an attempt to move the needle in the wrong direction, and that's why I don't support the bill,” he said.

How does law enforcement feel about this new bill?

"As long as the driver is in fact stopped and not in a moving motor vehicle, I think that we're not going to have a problem with it,” said Maj. Scott Deason with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

He thinks it may have some benefits to drivers. It clarifies an exception already in place.

"If the driver observes an accident or a crime being committed, they can call the authorities and feel like they can do it without any kind of consequence,” said Deason.

He does worry it could encourage drivers to keep using their phones even after they start moving again, though. Students at Georgia College share that concern.

"I think that it would cause more people to look at their phones while driving. Everything I've ever been taught in driver's ed is that you shouldn't have your hands on your phone, it's a really big distraction,” said Leah Banko.

“Be safe on the road. Driving is super important, and you need to stay safe while you get there,” said Nicole Rubin.