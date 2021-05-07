'You couldn't help but to love him': St. Jude to recognize Macon boy who died from cancer

5-year-old Joshua Solomon's parents are making sure that his life will be remembered.

MACON, Ga. — A few years ago, 13WMAZ introduced you to Joshua Solomon's parents, founders of Joshua's Wish.

Labrina and Trent Solomon started the non-profit in memory of their son Joshua, who died at just 5 years old from a brain tumor.

Tuesday morning, the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital will recognize Joshua.

It's a story that comes straight from the heart.

Joshua loved people, music, tv shows, playing with friends and family... the list goes on.

"He just had a very, very infectious personality, where you would just love him. You couldn't help but to love him," Trent said.

"I always knew he was a very special child," Labrina said.

On August 14, 2009, Labrina and Trent Solomon's lives changed forever.

They lost their 5-year-old son, Joshua.

"Due to an inoperable brain tumor called Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma," Trent said.

In his honor, they started a non-profit organization, called Joshua's Wish, in 2010.

"We started Joshua's Wish in order to raise awareness of childhood cancer, and to raise research funds for a cure, because childhood cancer in general, is underfunded." Labrina said.

Joshua's Wish also helps support children in Georgia who have cancer and are undergoing treatment.

Through Joshua's Wish, they donated $173,500 to St. Jude for cancer research, and $80,000 to students doing DIPG research.

The money donated was raised by hosting multiple community events, such as an annual Gala in honor of Joshua's birthday and Joshua's Annual Run in Spirit.

On July 6, Joshua's story will be recognized through a project called the United States of St. Jude.

"They have selected families from each state to share their stories to offer hope and inspiration and generosity," Labrina said.

Joshua was picked to represent Georgia.

"I know that he will be excited to be representing Georgia," Labrina said.

Labrina and Trent say that Joshua loved St. Jude and St. Jude loved him. He was being treated there before he passed away.

Trent calls this recognition, a full-circle moment.

"This makes us know that his life was special, his life mattered, his life was important... it continues to bless others, even though he's no longer with us," Trent said.