MACON, Ga. — Over the past several years, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued several warning letters about cannabidiol or CBD.

One Macon pharmacist says despite those warnings, he believes it's an alternative to traditional drugs.

Matthew Frazier is the owner of Your Corner Drug Store on Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He says he's been recommending the products to customers.

Frazier says they can't make any claims, but patients like Ramona Little have reported CBD relieves their pain.

Little says she has arthritis and uses the salve and oil droplets. She says even her own husband was skeptical, but it's helped her reduce the amount of pain medication she takes.

"One day I asked Matt is there anything else besides the prescribed pain pills you can take," said Frazier.

She says she started using the salve and CBD pills because Frazier recommended it.

"Once I found out there was a professional line that you could get and bring it to my pharmacy, and show my patient that you don't have to suffer. You don't have to take all of these opioids. You can try it out and see how it works for you," said Frazier.

Frazier says CBD stores have started popping up more frequently, but a pharmacist can help with diagnosing your issues and recommending how much you should take.

"You wouldn't go to the gas station and ask them about your medication, so why would you ask them about CBD," said Frazier.

Frazier says to first talk to your doctor. Then find a pharmacy where they feel comfortable discussing medications. He says the FDA still has yet to approve of the positive claims behind the products.

"There's still a lot of research to be done. The medical community wants to see the gold standard, the double placebo controlled trials, which I'm sure we will get to eventually," said Frazier.

He says they still have a lot of preconceived notions to fight.

"You know they frown upon it at first, and then when you explain it, and you tell them about the pain relief, then they realize they shouldn't be judgmental," said Little.

Frazier says with CBD stores popping up throughout the county and Central Georgia, it's important to talk to someone who can help you find out what medications work best for you.