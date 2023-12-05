'You have kids in other kids' laps': Crawford County parents worry about safety on overcrowded buses

Bus driver shortages are happening all over the country, but Crawford County parents say this shortage shouldn't impact the safety of their children.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — Some Crawford County parents say they are concerned about the safety of their children when riding the bus due to overcrowding.

Kayla Taylor and Geanie Meeks both have kids that ride the bus.



"I trust them to protect my kids, not have them stand up in the middle of the aisle," Taylor said.

They say overcrowding on the school bus has been going on since the beginning of the school year, but they didn't know how bad it was until they saw a video a student took of the situation.

"You have kids in other kids' laps. The whole row is filled with kids," Taylor said.

The moms worry their kids may not make it home safe.

"We're basically a partnership -- you take care of my kids. You're basically family," Taylor said.



"I'd rather my kid get home later and know she's safe than to get home on time and risk them being in an accident," Meeks said.



Meeks says a big issue is the double routing. This is where one bus driver takes another bus driver's load if they can't work that day.

The driver is supposed to do their normal route first, then come back to the school and pick up the other route, but, "They're not doing that, they're putting them all on the bus at one time, and you have four to five kids to a seat," Meeks said.

The max should only be about three kids to a seat.

"I think the only thing that's going to change it is new bus drivers, more bus drivers," Meeks said.