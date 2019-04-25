MACON, Ga. — "It's like the greatest natural high you could ever have." Ferrell Cromer says Wednesday night's fire on High Street is one of the worst he's seen in a long career battling fires around Bibb County. "In the top five for 30 years for me, yes."

RELATED: UPDATE | Macon-Bibb fire chief confirms 5 firefighters injured in downtown fire

Three homes burned in downtown Macon. Cromer was one of those who worked through the night to tame the fire. He says the job has many obstacles. "The biggest thing is the unknown. You go into a structure that you've never set foot in before, you're in complete darkness, zero visibility, you have high heat, you have thick smoke -- you have to basically feel your way through a structure."

Five firefighters were sent to the hospital with injuries that included heat exhaustion, smoke inhalation, and an ankle fracture. Those injured included James Rushin, Quoatavius Carswell, Martin Velinoe, Matthew Cooper, Ferandito Laconico. Laconico hurt his neck and back after part of the roof in one home fell on him.

Cromer says he has suffered minor injuries on the job. He says it's a risk firefighters take. "It's not fun, but it was a situation that I would do all over again if I had to."

Cromer was on the scene four years ago when the floor collapsed at a burning home on Fairview Drive, and fellow firefighter Randy Parker died. Cromer was treated for smoke inhalation at the Augusta Burn Center after that fire. Now, he says he hates to see any of his co-workers hurt in any way.

"It's about heart stopping. After going through Lieutenant Parker in 2015, to be on the scene, and that happen again, is one of the worst things you can go through."

RELATED: 'We owe a lot to them:' Neighbors thank firefighters who battled downtown Macon fire

Cromer says a firefighters job means always expecting the unexpected.