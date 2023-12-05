'You won't see a Georgia peach in the grocery store': Central Georgia farmers face drastic crop loss

The only movement on the packing line is a maintenance guy tuning up some gears.



“We have anywhere from five to 10 percent of a peach crop this year, so it's worse than anything I've ever seen,” Lanier said.



Pearson says not enough chill hours in December, a warm February, and frosts in March compounded another to create the disaster.



“It's kind of like a triple-whammy -- one of those events we could have sustained and had a loss, but not this significant,” she said, which means you might feel in the pits when you go to the produce aisle this summer.



“You will not be able to find a Georgia peach in grocery stores this year," she projected.



It's a historic loss and one that a lot of folks will feel, but the Pearsons say they are grateful for the few peaches they will have in their retail store this summer.