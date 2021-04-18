'You would never know': Parents of Forsyth toddler battling cancer ask for prayers

4-year-old Colton Poulnott was diagnosed with Lymphoblastic Lymphoma in March, just days before his birthday.

FORSYTH, Ga. — One Forsyth family's world was turned upside down after finding out their son has cancer, just days before his fourth birthday.

In March, Colton Poulnott was diagnosed with T-cell Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.

Clay and Rachel Poulnott, Colton's parents, say they noticed that he'd often have shortness of breath.

Colton was put on breathing treatments and paid a visit to the doctors four times in February, where they put him on antibiotic steroids to treat his shortness of breath.

When Colton was taken off of the antibiotics and steroids, the symptoms would come back. The doctors conducted a CT scan, which is when they discovered a mass.

"You would never know. He surprised both of us with just how resilient and strong he is. It was so surprising how he couldn't even breathe and he would never complain, ever." the Poulnotts said.

They say they want to raise awareness about this type of cancer, so that other families don't have to go through the same thing.