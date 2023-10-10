Bibb grad, FVSU entrepreneur opens skincare shop called 'Brittinique – Be Unique'

From soaps and candles to honey and turmeric face masks, at 'Brittinique', owner MyKayla Whitehead hopes to inspire others to treat themselves and to be unique.

From soaps and candles to honey and turmeric face masks, at Brittinique, owner MyKayla Whitehead hopes to inspire others to treat themselves and to be unique.

MyKayla Whitehead was first interested in being an entrepreneur when she started making clothes. However, for a long time, Whitehead was dealing with acne and hyperpigmentation.

"I started getting different herbs and playing around with them," Whitehead said. "My first soap I ever made was really honey and turmeric, and that's one of my best sellers."

Whitehead says what got her into skincare was her past experiences and inability to find a good treatment for herself.

"You know, the popular brands that a lot of people use, I can't use," Whitehead said. "The only thing that I can use on my skin is my own soap."

After researching, Whitehead applied to Georgia's Foundational Leadership and Entrepreneurship Experience, or "FLEX" Competition.

Tara Smith, the Georgia "FLEX" program manager, talked about how this is a workforce development program for students to gain experience and make connections.

"We really bring the business community into the school systems to teach students how business is really conducted," Smith said. "It's a wonderful opportunity for students to have hands-on experience and learn how businesses work in the real world."

MyKayla was a runner-up for the 2023 Georgia "FLEX" and received $10,000 from state and local sources and scholarship opportunities.

Now, fast forward to today, she has opened her first store, selling handmade candles and skin care products and is excited to make an impact in the community.

"Okay, this is what's for me," Whitehead said. "I inspire myself. I know like a lot of people have hit me up and told me that I inspire them too, like kids that have watched me, that really makes me feel good because it means I'm helping the society in some type of way."

A grand opening of "Brittinique – Be Unique" was held on Friday at 11 a.m. Her shop is located at 484 Mulberry Street in Macon.