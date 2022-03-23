Man charged with killing mother of his child at Lake Juliette boat ramp

It started with a missing person report for 21-year-old Toriyahna Proctor Wednesday morning.

JULIETTE, Ga. — A man is now charged with murder after a woman was found dead in a car at a Monroe County boat ramp.

According to a news release, deputies received a missing person report for 21-year-old Toriyahna Proctor around 8:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators found she was last contacted Tuesday night by the father of her child, Jadarius Watts.

Around noon Wednesday, deputies found a Chevy Malibu backed into a parking space at the Holly Grove Boat Ramp and Watts was sitting in the front seat.

The release says Watts got out of the car for deputies and was being pat down when he ran and jumped into Lake Juliette.

Watts, who is unable to swim, was rescued by deputies and detained. Proctor’s body was found in the Malibu.

Watts is now facing charges of murder, aggravated assault, kidnapping, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, and obstruction.

Anyone with information in the case can call Inv. Marilynne Fitts at 478-994-7287.