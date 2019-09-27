DUBLIN, Ga. — Your Pie, a pizzeria with a "create your own" pizza concept, is now open in downtown Dublin.

The new location at 116 N. Jefferson Street, allows you to customize your own 10” pie with the dough, sauce, cheese and toppings of your choice.

The Dublin location is the second for Tyler Gibson and Michael Ellis, who own the brand’s Warner Robins restaurant.

“Our Your Pie journey began as customers, when we first noticed the brand’s superior food quality, menu innovation and company culture. Now, as owners, we have the opportunity to replicate that experience for our own guests. We look forward to helping the residents of Dublin express their inner pizza,” said Gibson in a news release.

Your Pie was founded in 2008 by Drew French, who wanted to create a restaurant concept that offered brick-oven pizza at a fast pace.

The hours are as follows, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday. Those hours are extended to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

MORE FOODIE NEWS

Macon Burger Week 2019: And the winner is…

New Warner Robins lakeside restaurant to open in November

Byron Italian ice shop brings a chilly Philly treat to Central Georgia

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.