'Your voice matters': Macon church, non-profit host runoff election rally

MACON, Ga. — On Sunday, the New Georgia Project and the Community Church of God hosted one last rally before the Jan. 5 runoff election.

"This is a battleground area. Macon is in the center of the world. The world is watching Macon, Georgia," Pastor Jason McClendon said.

McClendon says it was a success.

"We were just encouraging everybody, no matter who you vote for, no matter what political party you belong to, use your constitutional right to vote. Your voice matters," he said.

Hundreds of people, including Macon-Bibb County commissioners and leaders, showed up to the outdoor concert and rally. McClendon says the goal was to keep stressing the importance of the runoff election to voters.

"It's working. Just by polling the crowd today, several people said, 'Pastor, we already voted,' and we encouraged everybody to tell at least five people they need to vote," McClendon said.

According to the Macon-Bibb Board of Elections, more than 25,000 people in the county voted early, which is only 8,000 less than the amount of people who voted early in November's presidential election.

McClendon says he thinks the result of that election is what's keeping people motivated to vote this time around.

"I think there's an excitement coming up for January 5, where we'll be able to see more people come out in mass numbers to let their voice be heard," he said.

McClendon says Tuesday's election will be the finale of their voting efforts that started halfway through 2020.