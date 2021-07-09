Stimulus payment email is a fake! IRS confirms they are not sending out these emails

It looks legit. The logo is there. The font is right. But the tip-off is when you hover your mouse over the word, "from."

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You've heard this over and over and over again when it comes to texts and emails: DON'T CLICK THE LINK.

If you click the link, it could infect your computer or lead you to a scam site. I’m not here to tell you to click a link, but I do want you to click to find out who the message is really from.

"The scammer can mask where the email is coming from, so if you see that it’s coming from the IRS and you click on the from or sender,

it will tell you exactly who it is coming from and if doesn't say @irs.gov i t's a fraud,” said Mona Passmore, IRS Criminal Investigations, Charlotte Field Office.

The IRS is issuing a new warning about an email that has what looks like the IRS logo and it claims the third round of stimulus payments are due to you. There's a Claim My Payment button, which looks just like the IRS portal buttons. And don’t miss what is on the bottom of the email that says for security reasons they're recording your IP address and if you deliberately put in wrong info, it's a crime.

This email looks very, very real. This is why the IRS is sending out a warning to click, not on the link or the button, but on the source.