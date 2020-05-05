FORSYTH, Ga. — Zaxby’s is gearing up to open its newest Central Georgia location next week.

According to a news release, it will be the first location in Forsyth and it will be located at 321 Cabiness Road.

It will open with drive-thru service only on that date and a grand opening of the dining room will happen at a later time.

The spot in Forsyth will be owned and operated by 22-year Zaxby’s licensees Steven Stembridge and Scott Roberts, who own 19 other locations.

“Our team cannot wait to share Zaxby’s delicious chicken and welcoming atmosphere with the good folks of Forsyth,” Stembridge said. “I started out with Zaxby’s as a cook in 1997 at a restaurant located in Milledgeville and continue to believe in the brand’s mission and values.”

The 3,585-square foot restaurant will use the chain’s newest layouts with redesigned seating areas, two Coca-Cola Freestyle machines and LED lighting.

The Forsyth Zaxby’s will create around 45. Those interested in applying may visit indeed.com or snagajob.com

