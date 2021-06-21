ZZ Top announces rescheduled Macon tour date

Calling all the sharp dressed men and women of Central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees ZZ Top are heading to Central Georgia this September.

Last year's June show was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the trio is back on the road.

They'll be playing the Macon City Auditorium on Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7:30 p.m.

Expect to hear some of their decades-spanning hits like "Gimme All Your Loving," "Legs," and "Sharp Dressed Man."

Tickets go on sale on Ticketmaster.com on June 25 at 10 a.m. People on the Macon Centreplex Insider Club email list will get presale codes to purchase tickets a day early.