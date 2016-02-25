Lori Johnson is an anchor at 13WMAZ in Macon, Ga.

She rejoined 13WMAZ after taking time off to raise her two children.

Lori originally came to the station in November 1999 as the co-anchor of the 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts with Frank Malloy. During her time she reported in-depth on issues impacting Central Georgians. She also helps host numerous events including telethons, town hall meetings and parades.

Before coming to 13WMAZ, Lori anchored the weekend morning news at KCRG in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

She began her broadcasting career in Wichita Falls, Texas as a reporter and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from the University of Colorado at Boulder.

In her free time, Lori enjoys spending time with her husband and children, and reading.

You can contact Lori at lnjohnson@13wmaz.com or on her Facebook page here.

