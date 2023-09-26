2 Georgians win $50,000 in Powerball drawing | Winning Numbers

While there were no jackpot winners, two Georgia lottery players came away with big winnings.

The Powerball jackpot is ticking back up again - now to an estimated $835 million for the next drawing on Wednesday night after there were no jackpot winners around the country in last night's drawing.

While there were no jackpot winners, two Georgia lottery players came away with big winnings. The winning numbers were 10-12-22-36-50 with a red Powerball number of 4. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

Georgia winners

$50,000 prize: 2 winners

$200: 5 winners (With Power Play)

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."