Bruce Tipton became the first to claim one of six $200,000 top prizes.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Charlotte man, Bruce Tipton, said he had to take time to calm himself down after his $5 scratch-off won him $200,000.

“I was honestly too scared to drive,” Tipton said. “It took a while before I could stop shaking.”

Tipton, a 41-year-old construction worker, became the first winner of the top prize in the new $5 Carolina Jackpot game. The $5 Carolina Jackpot game released six $200,000 prizes, five of them still unclaimed.

“When I saw a lot of zeroes on there,” Tipton said, “I knew I won something big.”

He bought his winning lottery ticket from the Circle K on Freedom Drive in Charlotte.

Tipton collected his prize from lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $142,021.

He said he would likely use his winnings to help his family members and possibly buy a house he could fix up.

The game includes a new second-chance opportunity for those who buy Carolina Jackpot lottery tickets. Any of the tickets can be entered into drawings that feature a rolling jackpot that gets bigger the more tickets are entered.

The ticket sales help to raise more than $900 million per year for education.

