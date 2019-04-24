Two Georgians hit big this week when they played the Fantasy 5 jackpot.

They will have to split the $470,764 jackpot prize, which will give them both a little more than $235,000.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 5-10-23-24-40. One of those lucky tickets was sold in metro Atlanta at the El Mercado Bueno Food Mart, located at 5426 New Peachtree Road in Chamblee.

Georgia officials said a winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet.

The second ticket was sold in Savannah.

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $20.7 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs.