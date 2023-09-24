Georgia lottery numbers for Saturday, September 23

The jackpot is now at $748.3 million.

No one took home the Powerball jackpot, but that doesn't mean everyone came up emptyhanded.

The winning numbers were 1-12-20-33-66 with a red Powerball number of 21. The "Power Play" multiplier was 2x.

Georgia winners

$100 prize: 115 winners

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."