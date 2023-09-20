$2M and $1M ticket sold in Georgia | Powerball winning numbers

The winning numbers were 16-27-59-62-63 with a red Powerball number of 23. The "Power Play" multiplier was 3x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video is a previous story about the jackpot.

No one took home the Powerball jackpot, but there were two very lucky Georgia winners that woke up millionaires after Wednesday night's drawing.

The winning numbers were 16-27-59-62-63 with a red Powerball number of 23. The "Power Play" multiplier was 3x.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July when one very lucky lottery player in California won $1.08 billion - which was the game's third-largest prize in history. Since then, there have been 22 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.

The jackpot is now at $725.

Georgia winners

$2,000,000 prize: 1 winner (Match 5 + Powerplay)

$1,000,000 prize: 1 winner (Match 5)

$300 prize: 3 winners ( with Power Play)

$100 prize: 12 winners (Many other $100 winners won with the red Powerball or with Power Play)

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."