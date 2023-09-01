Georgian becomes a millionaire in Tuesday's Mega Million $218M drawing

The winning numbers were 6, 12, 23, 29, 57 with a Mega Ball of 4. The Megaplier was 2x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — The Peach State has a lucky winner! A Georgia resident took home $1 million from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.

Georgia's lucky winner matched five numbers sending them home with a whopping $1 million.

No one still won the big jackpot, so the pot will grow even larger for Friday's drawing.

Tuesday's jackpot was $218 million putting the cash value estimate at $113 million.

The winning numbers were 6, 12, 23, 29, 57 with a Mega Ball of 4. The Megaplier was 2x.

The million dollar winner joins a Californian and an Illinois resident.

How many people won Mega Millions prizes in Georgia in Tuesday's drawing?

$1 million: 1 winner

$20,000: 1 winner

$1,000: 2 winners

$500: 16 winners

The prize winner for $20,000 matched four numbers with the Mega Ball and won the Megaplier.

Those who won $1,000 matched four numbers and won the Megaplier.

According to the Mega Millions website, the Megaplier allows players to multiply their winnings for just a dollar extra when buying a ticket to play.

What are the chances of winning big?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance, but that does not make it impossible.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is Friday night at 11 p.m. for a chance to win $240 million with a cash value estimated to be $124.4 million.