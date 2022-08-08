Kenneth Smith plans to use the money to build a fence for his nine-week old dachshund, Stella.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Celebrating a wedding anniversary at the beach led Kenneth Smith of Greensboro to a $100,000 scratch-off prize.

The 33-year-old real estate worker bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Calabash Food and Fuel on Beach Drive Southwest in Calabash. He said a friend recommended that he buy his ticket from there.

"We wouldn't have known about it if it hadn't been for him," Smith said.

Smith's family and friends were with him and his wife celebrating their second wedding anniversary.

"I took everyone in our group to breakfast after I won," Smith said.

He collected his prize Friday at lottery headquarters and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $71,016.

Smith said he plans to build a fence for his new puppy, a nine-week old dachshund named Stella.