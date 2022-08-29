x
70-year-old man wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

He bought his winning ticket at a Publix in Riviera Beach.
Credit: Florida Lottery

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A 70-year-old Palm Beach County man has a "lotto" reasons to celebrate right now after claiming the winnings of a $3.5 million jackpot from the Florida Lotto

The Florida Lottery said David James of Riviera Beach recently claimed the $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot from a drawing held on May 11. He chose to receive his winnings in a lump sum worth $2,263,300.18. 

James bought the jackpot-winning ticket from a Publix located on Blue Heron Boulevard East in Riviera Beach. That Publix will get a bonus commission of $30,000 for selling the winning ticket. 

The Florida Lottery said its next Florida Lotto drawing will be held at 11:15 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, Aug 31. That jackpot is estimated to be worth $7.75 million. For more information about the Florida Lotto and the Florida Lottery, click here

