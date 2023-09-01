Did anyone in Georgia win the Powerball jackpot on Monday?

The winning numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia.

The winning Powerball numbers on Jan. 16, 2023 were 4, 14, 33, 39, 61 and Powerball 3. The Power Play was 3x.

With no winners, Wednesday's estimated jackpot climbs to $439 million.

One person in Texas won $1 million by matching all five numbers, but not the Powerball.

The Georgia Lottery says there were different winning tickets sold in the state with the highest being just $300.

$300 prize: 8 winners

$100 prize: 45 winners

$21 prize: 283 winners

$12 prize: 3,411 winners