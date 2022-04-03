Despite winning lottery on April Fool's Day, South Carolina man thankful jackpot was no joke

There were no jokes, only excitement, when an Upstate man and his wife learned they'd just won major money.

GAFFNEY, S.C. — A South Carolina man had to hand his winning lottery ticket over to his wife to make sure it was real on April 1. And despite the many jokes that go with April Fool's Day, this wasn't one of them.

The Upstate resident said he'd never won anything before when he purchased a lottery ticket at JPS Corner Shop at 500 North Logan Street in Gaffney. So maybe fate was saving up for the day he'd win $300,000.

The winner told lottery officials that, after proofing the $300 Grand lottery ticket with his wife, he was "ecstatic" to realize what he had just won.

As for what they plan to do with the money, a lottery announcement said they would be saving for the future while also helping their family.

Regardless of what they do in the future, it's worth noting that, on a day when most folks can't believe anything they see, he beat 1 in 900,000 odds to get that winning ticket.

And JPS Corner Shop Inc. will be taking home a nice surprise as well. The store will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the jackpot.