NC man becomes 'Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year'

North Carolinian Gary Krigbaum is Powerball's first millionaire of 2023 after he was selected in a drawing shortly after midnight in Times Square.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Spindale man is $1 million richer after he won 'Powerball First Millionaire of the Year' drawing Sunday.

During ABC’s broadcast of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2023," it was announced after midnight that Gary Krigbaum had won the grand prize.

Krigbaum did not make the trip to New York, so his daughter Sarah Day accepted the prize on his behalf.

“Dad, Dad, I’m bringing home a million dollars,” Day said during the broadcast.

The winners from the drawing won a VIP trip to New York and a chance to be entered in the Powerball's First Millionaire of the Year drawing.

On New Year's Eve during the broadcast, Krigbaum became one of five people to get an entry into the $1 million drawing, and when the NC ball was drawn he became Powerball's first millionaire of the new year.

"I want my dad to have as much of it as possible. I want him to go fishing and get his truck and whatever he needs,” Day expressed to Ryan Seacrest during the broadcast.

The New Year's Eve event was the fourth time the Powerball game partnered with “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” for the $1 million drawing.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.