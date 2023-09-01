Did anyone in Georgia win big in Tuesday's $113 million Mega Millions jackpot?

The winning numbers for Tuesday, May 16, were 15-34-36-69-70 and Mega Ball 17. The Megaplier was 3x.

ATLANTA — The jackpot is growing for Mega Millions after no one took home the big pot.

There were nine people who won $500 in Georgia.

The Mega Millions Jackpot now sits at $132 million which values to $68.8 million in cash.

How many people won the Mega Millions in Georgia?

$500 prize: 9 winners

$200 prize: 23 winners

What are my chances of winning Mega Millions?

It's a 1 in 302.6 million chance of winning the jackpot in the Mega Millions game.

Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which would be an estimated $58.9 million for Tuesday night's drawing.

When is the next Mega Millions drawing?

The next drawing is on Friday, May 19 at 11 p.m.

Those who want to learn more about the lottery game can do so here.