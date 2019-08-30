MONROE, La. — All K-12 teachers in Louisiana will have access to an app allowing them to press a panic button that immediately calls 911 and notifies first responders and school staff in the case of an emergency.

Gov. John Bel Edwards and Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Kevin Reeves introduced the app Thursday in Monroe, news outlets reported.

Edwards says the goal is to increase response time in the event of a shooting, fire, or other health or safety emergency.

"While we hope and pray that the safety of our children and their teachers is never compromised, it's our hope that this technology will assist in protecting our schools," Edwards said.

The state's 2020 fiscal year budget included $4 million to pay for all schools, including charter schools, to use the Rave Mobile Safety app.

Edwards created the Blue Ribbon School Safety Commission, which suggested implementing the technology.

"This technology is a huge step in providing educators the means to quickly communicate with law enforcement," Reeves said.

The app is expected to be rolled out to schools this fall.

---

More Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.