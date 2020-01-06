LOUISVILLE, Ky. — They say a photo speaks a thousand words.

What would three photos say?

“At first, they were pulling him to response and the officer was outnumbered really bad,” Chris Williams said. “We were like, scoot back bro – and the people were marching with their kind of linked arms all the way around him.”

Thursday night, Louisville watched as peaceful protests turned violent. Shots rang out and started a movement many were not ready for.

Thursday turned into Friday and Friday turned into Saturday.

Protestors, rioters, looters, filled the streets, breaking store windows, harassing news crews and squaring off with officers.

Williams was among the crowd, amid violence, protesting for his rights, and the rights of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and every black and brown American’s rights.

He’s seen linked arm-in-arm protecting an officer separated from his squad. He said he’d talked to the officer but didn’t remember his name.

One day later, he helped news crews get to safety.

“At this point, I’m not telling people to do anything – like I’m mad but I still got common sense to not have someone get hurt because they’re doing their job,” he said.

It’s not his job to tell someone how to protest, Chris says, but to him, it's brick by brick we'll lay a foundation for dialogue.



“People are saying this is getting lost in the looting but people are still coming out here every day so it has to mean something.”

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact-checking photos and claims from the Minneapolis protests

RELATED: World alarmed by violence in US; thousands march in London

RELATED: Local faith leaders call for violence to end

RELATED: BLOG | Mayor Fischer continues to urge for peace as 40 more arrested during night 4 of protests

RELATED: Louisville, Kentucky coaches join voices of America calling for social change

Contact reporter Paulina Bucka at pbucka@whas11.com. Follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.