ABILENE, Texas — One West Texas woman took it upon herself to empower other women through her photography.
Rebekah Blakeman created the "I Love Me" project, which includes a photo shoot of women digging deep to describe what they love about themselves.
"I just want women to feel good about themselves. because I know I've been going through a hard time. Whether women share them or not I want them to have these photos and know that they are more than their vulnerability. They are beautiful and amazing," Blakeman said.
The photo shoot was free of charge and features women from all walks of life, whether your 17 or 70 its always a good idea to embrace your beauty.