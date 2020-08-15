The I LOVE ME project features women from all walks of life showcasing what they love about themselves

ABILENE, Texas — One West Texas woman took it upon herself to empower other women through her photography.

Rebekah Blakeman created the "I Love Me" project, which includes a photo shoot of women digging deep to describe what they love about themselves.

"I just want women to feel good about themselves. because I know I've been going through a hard time. Whether women share them or not I want them to have these photos and know that they are more than their vulnerability. They are beautiful and amazing," Blakeman said.