Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died.

That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor.

Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.

The sheriff's office says it happened around 7:30 Monday night near the Family Dollar on Napier Avenue.