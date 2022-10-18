Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died.
That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor.
Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.
The sheriff's office says it happened around 7:30 Monday night near the Family Dollar on Napier Avenue.
The truck driver was not injured and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the accident.