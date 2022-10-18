x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Macon 13-year-old dies after crashing motorcycle into truck on Napier Avenue

According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 13-year-old Markez Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.

More Videos

MACON, Ga. — A Macon teenager whose motorcycle collided with a truck Monday night has died.

That's according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

He identified the victim as 13-year-old Markez Taylor.

Jones says Taylor died around 5:15 Tuesday afternoon at Scottish Rite Hospital in Atlanta.

The sheriff's office says it happened around 7:30 Monday night near the Family Dollar on Napier Avenue.

The truck driver was not injured and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they're investigating the accident.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out