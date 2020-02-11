'We just adjust': Macon-Bibb Board of Elections prepares for Election Day

There's only two more days until the 2020 Election and Macon-Bibb County says they spent the weekend bringing in voting machines to make sure they work.

MACON, Ga. — In Macon-Bibb County, the number of registered voters has increased by the thousands since 2016.

"We had about 86,000 for 2016, and we've got over 105 [thousand] I think now," Mike Kaplan with the county's Board of Elections said.

He says growth in voters means finding ways to accommodate them, so for 2020, there are a few key changes in precincts.

"We moved the one at Northeast High School kind of around the bend actually to Appling, to a better location to the Appling gym there and that was a major precinct change we made," Kaplan said.

In total, there will be 31 polling locations on Election Day, which is one less than they had four years ago.

Kaplan says they got rid of one north Macon voting location and along with location switches, they've had split some larger precincts apart.

"In spite of the larger number of registered voters, our precincts, we had to change one of them up because it got too big over at Mable White and moved some people down the street. That's what we do. We just adjust," he said.

He says in 2016 there was a 73% voter turnout at the polls on Election Day and they're hoping to get close to the same this year.

"If we have 75% of 105,000, that's about 80,000 people. We've already had 50,000 people vote so if 30,000 show up, 30, 35,000 show up, we'll be fine," Kaplan said.

Kaplan says poll workers at each precinct will work to make sure voters are comfortable and pass out sample ballots and bottled water like they did during early voting.