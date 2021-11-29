Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority to discuss lending up to $500 million to recycling plant

The Authority is set to hold a public hearing Monday at 11 a.m. on whether they should issue revenue bonds to Brightmark Plastic Renewal.

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County will soon be home to the "world's largest advanced plastics recycling and renewal facility." But before that move happens, the county may have to lend over a wad of cash.

Macon-Bibb County Industrial Authority is discussing loaning up to $500 million to Brightmark Plastics Renewal.

Monday, the authority will hold a public hearing on whether they should issue revenue bonds for the project.

According to a notice of the hearing, the money will go toward purchasing the land and construction of the facility.

The plant will be located in South Bibb County at 2300 Walden Road, which is off of Industrial Highway.

In June, Brightmark announced it planned to build the facility. In that announcement, the company said it planned to invest more than $680 million into the Macon plant.

The facility will be over 5 million-square-feet and bring more than 100 jobs in engineering, maintenance and operations to Macon.

Brightmark says the site will sustainably recycle all plastic waste that can no longer be recycled such as plastic film, Styrofoam, plastic drink cups, car seats, and children's toys.

When it's finished, the site will divert 400,000 tons of plastic waste from landfills and incinerators.

The Macon site will be Brightmark's second facility. The first one is in Indiana.