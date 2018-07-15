The trial of a Bibb County businessman accused of defrauding the school district of millions is scheduled to start Monday.

A federal grand jury last year indicted Isaac Culver, his partner Dave Carty and their business, Progressive Consulting Technologies.

Both men face more than a dozen charges -- conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, 10 counts of wire fraud, one count of mail fraud and money laundering.

Culver resigned as chairman of the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce after the indictment.

The pair are accused of selling the Bibb County school district more than $3.7 million in computers and other equipment that didn't work.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison and possible fines.

The indictment claims that former Bibb superintendent, Romaine Dallemand, conspired with the two men to defraud the district.

Dallemand hired the company as program manager for a major technology upgrade for the school system in 2012.

Through wire transfers and false paperwork, the indictment says, Culver and Carty hid from the district how much they were profiting from the sale.

When school officials started to install those computers, according to Bibb school officials, they realized that the computers wouldn't work because Progressive Computing hadn't provided key components that were needed, like keyboards and monitors.

The equipment is still sitting, unused, in a Bibb school warehouse.

Last year, the Bibb County School District filed a federal civil lawsuit against Culver, Carty, Dallemand, and others. However, Dallemand was not indicted in the criminal case.

Last week, a federal judge decided to try Culver and Carty separately. After that happened, Culver asked for a delay, saying they needed more time to prepare for a separate trial and that Culver's lead counsel was ill.

But Judge Marc Treadwell on Friday rejected that request. Culver's trial is still set to begin at 9 a.m. Monday in U.S. District Court in Macon.

No trial date has been set for Carty.

