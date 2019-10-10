MACON, Ga. — Big companies like Amazon and Kumho Tire opened in the last five years, bringing more than a thousand jobs to Macon.

Great Macon Chamber of Commerce President Yvonne Williams says jobs are growing.

"We want to keep that momentum," Williams said.

Williams says a proposed change in the county's business occupation tax code could change that.

"If we have a new Amazon that comes here and they're trying to bring in a base level of jobs, but they're seeing they'd like to expand and double their jobs, this stands out," Williams said.

The county currently taxes companies $39 per employee for the first 250 employees.

Bibb County Commissioner Virgil Watkins wants to remove that cap so bigger companies will pay more.

Amazon announced they had plans to hire 1,000 people in Sept.

Right now, they'd pay more than $9,000 for that tax. If the ordinance passes, they'd pay the county about $30,000 more.

The county says there are 14 corporations that employ more than 250 people.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc.

Cherokee Brick & Tile Company

Graphic Packaging International, Inc.

Kohl's Department Stores, Inc.

Kumho Tire of Georgia

Beasley Flooring Products, Inc.

Macon Healthcare, LLC (Coliseum Medical Hospital)

Macon Healthcare, LLC (Coliseum Northside Hospital)

First Quality Baby Products, LLC

Ricoh USA, Inc.

Sportsman's Distribution Company of Georgia

Tractor Supply Company

YKK Corporation of America

Amazon

Williams says that she is concerned other corporations will not want to exceed the 250 limit.

"Maybe they might be thinking about increase employment. If they see this might be coming down the road, they could put off their plans or they just put them off the table," Williams said.

Williams says the proposal doesn't encourage business to grow or offer more jobs.

She's hoping other county commissioners will oppose the change.

Watkins argues this change would help the county raise more revenue. He held the first hearing on the proposed increase on Tuesday. It could come up for a vote next Tuesday or be delayed.

