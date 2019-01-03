MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested on drug charges in Macon on Friday.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says Davius Dewayne Johnson. 28, of Macon was arrested near Mercer University Drive and Bloomfield Drive.

Deputies were patrolling around 1:00 a.m. when they saw Johnson speeding in a silver Honda Accord. They stopped the car as Johnson attempted to hide from them by turning off the car's lights in the Atwood Drive neighborhood.

While talking to Johnson, they saw a clear bag with smaller bags of marijuana in the driver's door.

He was arrested and deputies searched the car where they found 17 individual bags of marijuana and 12 pieces of crack cocaine.

Johnson was taken to the Bibb County jail and charged with possession of marijuana with Intent to distribute, possession of schedule II with Intent to distribute and Traffic offence too fast for conditions.

He is being held on a $19,910.00 bond.