MACON, Ga. — A man was arrested for a string of car break-ins in Macon on Thursday.

A Bibb County Sheriff's Office news release says deputies were called to Alsco, located on State Street on Wednesday about multiple cars being broken into since March 28, 2019.

A manager of the company showed deputies a video of a man cutting the locks off the back of vans and taking cleaning supplies from the vehicles that were packed for delivery.

On Thursday, deputies identified the suspect as Cleveland Nathaniel Hipp, Hipp was parked at the Macon Salvation Army and still had some of the stolen items in his car.

He's being charged with three counts of entering auto and held on a $3,900 bond.