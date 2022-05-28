Macon man reported missing found dead

Bibb Co. Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call right before 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a body found in an overgrown field at Broadway and Greter Street.

MACON, Ga. — A man who was reported missing Friday has been found dead.

According to Bibb County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call right before 7:30 p.m. Saturday of a body found in an overgrown field at Broadway and Greter Street.

Coroner Leon Jones says 46-year-old Abraham Lincoln Simmons III was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head. Lt. Sean DeFoe with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says the field his body was found at is across the street from a family member's home.

His family reported him missing on Friday. He was last seen Thursday.

Bibb County deputies say they're still investigating his death.

"It's undetermined if it's self-inflicted or a homicide itself," said Lt. DeFoe.