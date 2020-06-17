MACON, Ga. — The Confederate statue downtown and Tattnall Square Park were vandalized Wednesday, adding to the growing list of places defaced this week.

"It's a distraction to the conversation that needs to occur to say, 'what do we need to do here in Macon-Bibb County? Are there things that need to be resolved or worked on here?'" said Macon Mayor Robert Reichert.

Reichert says he was proud of the many peaceful protests and marches in Macon in May and June, but he can't say the same about the vandalism.

"I hope that this is not somebody trying to put one group in Macon against another group here in Macon and stir something up. I trust that it's either just juvenile behavior or a misguided adult," he said.

The county spent the morning cleaning the Confederate statue downtown, which had the words, 'how offended are you now?' written across the base in spray paint. Tattnall Square Park had graffiti on buildings, bridges and entrances.

"Help make Macon-Bibb County a better place to be, but for heaven's sake, don't distract us from that by painting the sidewalk, a street sign, a marker or monument. It's not helpful, it's not who we are as a community," he says.

Reichert has a straightforward message for the people responsible.

"If I happen to be speaking to the person or persons that actually are doing the graffiti and doing the vandalism, please stop," he said.

Reichert says it's time for peace and a deeper conversation and that Macon-Bibb needs to "move forward together," as the motto of the community says.

The county says cleaning up the vandalism has cost over $2,000.

No arrests have been made, according to the county. If you have any information, you can contact the Bibb County Sheriff's Office at 478-751-7500.

Reports of vandalism can be sent on the SeeClickFix app or sent to the Macon-Bibb County Facebook page.

