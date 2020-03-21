MACON, Ga. — For the last three years, James Worsham has performed around Macon.

"There's a lot of musicians in Macon who do this full-time, including myself. I've lost every gig in March and every gig in April so far," Worsham said.

He says these last few weeks have been tough on the music industry, but artists have found some ways to combat it.

"Creative people find a way. Whether we all go under and can't do it anymore for money, music is a part of us," Worsham said.

Instead of performing in front of a live audience in downtown Macon, the Quarantine Concert Series allows local musicians to perform live in audiences living rooms.

Shana and Dwayne Boswell are also performing. They are known as 'The Bozwellz.'

"This has brought everybody together as a community, as a musical community, and still being able to reach people in their living rooms and say 'here's my music' or 'here's some of your favorite cover songs'," Shana said.

Acts and artists choose a day and time slot to perform. Then they stream on Facebook Live.

The Boswells say it's just a small way they can help people take their minds off of the pandemic.

"Everybody's kind of in a fear-based mindset right now, anxiety, and worrying, we just kind of want to help facilitate. You can be at home and you can still listen to music," Dwayne said.

It's also a way artists make some extra dollars.

Worsham says he went live from his page earlier this week and it paid off.

"I did a random Facebook Live and made enough money to buy dinner for my family last night," he said.

Folks can catch James Worsham performing originals and cover songs on Friday at 8 p.m.

The Bozwells will be performing songs as requested by the audience on Saturday at 2 p.m. on Facebook.

To see the full schedules of performers, head over to the Quarantine Concert Series Facebook page.

