Macon restaurant robbed at gunpoint

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday at 4351 Pio Nono Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who investigators say robbed a the JJ Fish and Chicken restaurant in Macon Saturday night.

The Bibb County Sherriff's Office says it happened just before 11 p.m. at the 4351 Pio Nono Avenue location.

According to a release, a masked man walked inside, flashed a gun and took off with money.

No one was injured during this incident.

Investigators say he was last seen running towards Guy Paine Road.