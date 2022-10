It happened on Ocmulgee East Boulevard and Roderick Road

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman is in critical condition tonight after walking in front of a truck.

It happened just before 8 p.m. Saturday night on Ocmulgee East Boulevard and Roderick Road.

The 21-year-old woman from Macon walked into the path of a Dodge Ram truck, driven by a 38-year-old male from Mableton, Georgia.

The woman was taken to Atrium Health Navicent and is in critical condition.