BYRON, Ga. — A man is in jail after a brief manhunt in Byron on Saturday.

Lieutenant Bryan Hunter with the Byron Police Department says it happened around 10:30 a.m. after an Uber driver said his gun was stolen from his car at the Circle K on Highway 49.

The suspect was a passenger in the man's Uber and ran with the driver's gun when he went to pump gas at the Circle K.

He reported that he saw the suspect running towards the Burger King along Highway 49 and Peach Parkway. The manhunt lasted until around noon when they found Vernon Grable, 19, lying in a wooded area behind the Burger King and Peach Shops.

The Georgia State Patrol helicopter helped with the search.

