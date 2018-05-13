A man has been arrested for the November 2017 wreck that killed two Georgia Southern students.

According to our CBS affiliate in Savannah, WTOC, Jared Adler was arrested in Savannah on Thursday.

The brothers, 20-year-old Jack Harris and 18-year-old Garrett Harris, were on their way back to Statesboro from Thanksgiving break.

RELATED: Two dead after fiery wrong-way crash on I-16 in Laurens Co.

They were on I-16 in Laurens County when Georgia State Patrol said they were struck by a car going westbound in the eastbound lane.

GSP says Adler was hospitalized after the wreck.

© 2018 WMAZ