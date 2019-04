WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — There was an armed robbery at a Waffle House in Warner Robins Saturday morning.

Jennifer Parson with the Warner Robins Police Department says it happened around 5:05 a.m. at the Waffle House on Watson Boulevard. The suspect entered the restaurant with something covering his face.

He was armed with a hand gun and demanded money from employees. He eventually fled without getting anything.

No one was injured during the incident.