JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County sheriff now says five students ate marijuana candy at Clifton Ridge Middle School this week, and one of them became sick.

Sheriff Butch Reece also says they've arrested an adult who allegedly left that candy around the home, where a 12-year-old found it and took it to school.

Deputies arrested Gregory Thurman Brown of Jones County on Friday in connection with the case.

A Jones County Facebook post says Brown was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and two counts of use of communications facilities related to providing the means of which this THC laced candy was brought into the classrooms at Clifton Ridge Middle School.

The sheriff's office also charged two juvenile students with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and distribution of marijuana on school property.

In the Facebook post, Sheriff Reece also said the GBI crime lab confirmed that the candy did contain THC, the chemical found in marijuana.

