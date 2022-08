It happened near the Hartley Bridge Road exit.

MACON, Ga. — A man is dead after a car crash on I-75 North near the Hartley Bridge Road exit.

Deputy Coroner Ronnie Miley says the driver lost control of his SUV. There were no other cars involved in the accident.

The driver's identity will be released once the family has been notified, Miley said.