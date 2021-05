Coroner Leon Jones says the victim is 46-year-old Dismond “Boot” Wright.

MACON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting in west Macon Saturday night.

According to Macon-Bibb Chief Coroner Leon Jones, 46-year-old Dismond “Boot” Wright was shot in the chest around 9:15 p.m. Jones says the shooting happened at 1560 Long Acre Drive.

Wright was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:55 p.m.

If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at (478) 751-7500.