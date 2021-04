According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened at the Circle K at 6205 Zebulon Road just before 2 a.m.

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead after a shooting at a Macon convenience store.

According to Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, it happened at the Circle K at 6205 Zebulon Road just before 2 a.m.

Jones says 23-year-old Brandon Washington was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.