Man dead after being found shot in Warner Robins

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Warner Robins Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead.

The department says just before 11 p.m. Sunday, officers got a call about a man on the ground around 1000 Executive Court. That is off North Pleasant Hill Road near Watson Boulevard.

People there told officers they saw a man lying on the ground and checked on him.

The department says the man had been shot several times.

People tried CPR until officer and medical personnel arrived.

The man was taken to Houston Healthcare where he was pronounced dead. We do not know the name of the victim right now.

Detective John Richards with WRPD is conducting the investigation.